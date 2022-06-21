Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 19,946 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $34.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

