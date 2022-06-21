Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 10.7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 1,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several research analysts have commented on IPSC shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $567.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

