Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jun 21st, 2022

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,450 ($17.76) to GBX 1,150 ($14.09) in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CPWHF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

About Ceres Power (Get Rating)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

