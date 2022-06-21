Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.
Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)
