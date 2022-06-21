CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Purchases C$98,700.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15.

CEU stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,731. The company has a market cap of C$659.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

