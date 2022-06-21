CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.95

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
