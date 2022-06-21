CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.18

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.18 and traded as low as C$97.70. CGI shares last traded at C$97.99, with a volume of 115,449 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.09.

Get CGI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$23.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.18.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.