ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $47,060.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 272,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,499. The firm has a market cap of $449.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

