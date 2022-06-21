CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 36015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of CHAR Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.
CHAR Technologies Company Profile (CVE:YES)
CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.
