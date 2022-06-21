Charles Brent Jr. Winn Acquires 30,568 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,205.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,860.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 11,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 41,997 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,057.21.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.