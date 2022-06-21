Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

