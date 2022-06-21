Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 11.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.98. 39,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,390,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Get Chewy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,999 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.