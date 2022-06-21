Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

CHWY opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

