Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

CHS opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $688.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

