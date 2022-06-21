Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 536,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

