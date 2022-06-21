Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.31 million and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.99.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

