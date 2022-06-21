Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 83,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

