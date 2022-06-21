Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th.

CIDM opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 6,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

