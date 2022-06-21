Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 27th.
CIDM opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.64. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
