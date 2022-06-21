Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cinemark by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cinemark by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

