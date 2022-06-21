Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

CTRN stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 863.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

