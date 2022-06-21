Citigroup Begins Coverage on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

BEKE opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76 and a beta of -1.54. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

