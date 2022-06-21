Citigroup Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Neutral

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

NYSE:IP opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

