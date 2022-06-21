Citigroup Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Neutral

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.
NYSE:IP opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.
In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
