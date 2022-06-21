Citigroup Lowers Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Price Target to $2.00

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Smart Share Global stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -1.60. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EM. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Share Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 470,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

