Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,081.76 ($50.00).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,531 ($43.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £80.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,754.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,777.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,110.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

