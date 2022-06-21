Citigroup Upgrades Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) to “Buy”

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.58) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

