Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,739 shares.The stock last traded at $97.69 and had previously closed at $94.94.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68.
About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
