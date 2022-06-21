Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,342,739 shares.The stock last traded at $97.69 and had previously closed at $94.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after purchasing an additional 728,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 493.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,890 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after purchasing an additional 527,700 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

