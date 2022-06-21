City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.70

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 27 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; working capital loans; property bridging finances; market broking advise services for general insurance, commercial finance broking, regulated mortgages, protection, pensions, and investments; and banking license application services.

