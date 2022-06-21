City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.70

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 27 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.
City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)
