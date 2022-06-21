Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 320,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable. The company operates through three segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, and Electronic Manufacturing Business. Its principal product is the Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy and power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.