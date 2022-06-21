Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 64,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,827,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,925,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 492,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.