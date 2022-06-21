Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.48

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.48 and traded as low as $53.92. Clearfield shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 7,256 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.