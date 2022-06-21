Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Clorox stock opened at $122.72 on Tuesday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199,278 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 152.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 111.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 477.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

