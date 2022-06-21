Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.46.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $122.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.