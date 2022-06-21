CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2,649.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 578,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 230.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,846,000 after purchasing an additional 333,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,310,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,565,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

