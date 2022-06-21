Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 161,324 shares.The stock last traded at $56.79 and had previously closed at $55.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOF. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.3528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 444,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

