Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Major Shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc Buys 1,200,000 Shares

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. 36,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

