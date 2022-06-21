Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 12.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 114,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,407,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

