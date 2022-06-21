Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.72. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 2,176 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

