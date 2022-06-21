Colby Hauser Purchases 3,031,970 Shares of Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider Colby Hauser bought 3,031,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$21,223.79 ($14,738.74).
Colby Hauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Colby Hauser bought 1,500,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,291.67).
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Colby Hauser purchased 3,000,000 shares of Talon Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,833.33).
