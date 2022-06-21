Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.49

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 6113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,725,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.