Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.49

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 6113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.
CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20.
In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,725,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
