Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE CMA opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

