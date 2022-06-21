CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

