Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

