Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 58,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,561,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $542.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

