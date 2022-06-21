Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.42

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.23. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 15,595 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBD. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.