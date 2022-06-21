Comparing Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -78.27% -0.94% Verra Mobility 9.57% 44.07% 7.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrea Acquisition and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 2 3 0 2.60

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $550.59 million 4.35 $41.45 million $0.34 45.09

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Astrea Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

