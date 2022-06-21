Comparing Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aware and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.85 million 2.77 -$5.82 million ($0.26) -8.31 BlackBerry $893.00 million 3.35 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -5.35

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aware and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackBerry 3 2 1 0 1.67

Aware presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.72%. Given Aware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aware is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -33.01% -13.49% -11.84% BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Aware on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc. provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. The company also provides Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system; AFIX suite of products for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; BioSP, a biometric services platform; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; AwareID, a software-as-a-service that provides biometric face and voice analysis for liveness-verification, and document validation; and Fortress Identity Biometric Authenticator and Onboarding Authentication Platform, which offers multi-factor authentication through passive and active biometrics for multiple modalities, including voice, fingerprint, face, and behavior to enable online onboarding and identity proofing. In addition, it offers program management and software engineering services, including project planning and management; system and architecture design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software portfolio enables government agencies and commercial entities to enroll, identify, authenticate, and enable using biometrics, such as fingerprints, faces, irises, and voices. The company sells its products through systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, value added resellers, and partners, as well as directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

