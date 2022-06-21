Comparing PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) & Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

2.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Meten Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 3.01 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.16 -$60.31 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meten Holding Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PCS Edventures!.com and Meten Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Meten Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meten Holding Group has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,354.55%. Given Meten Holding Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meten Holding Group is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 17.89% -1,189.33% 27.53% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Meten Holding Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com (Get Rating)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Meten Holding Group (Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.