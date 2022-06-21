Comparing Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 3.89% 27.96% 15.03% Laredo Petroleum 7.97% 78.66% 8.50%

58.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.31 -$65.67 million $0.32 79.94 Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 1.01 $145.01 million $5.75 14.17

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Riley Exploration Permian and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 0 2 0 2.33

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.28%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Riley Exploration Permian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.