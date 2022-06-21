Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,680.91

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,680.91 ($20.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,669.50 ($20.45). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,694.50 ($20.76), with a volume of 2,255,412 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,825 ($22.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.41) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,751.50 ($21.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,716.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,680.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($22.00) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,441.89). Also, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.75) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($109,422.83).

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

