Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

